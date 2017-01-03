Indiana lawmakers return to Statehouse for 2017 legislative session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind.- Indiana's 2017 legislative session begins Tuesday, January 4.

Many of the major issues lawmakers are expected to tackle this year could impact your bottom line.

Two of the most-talked about items on the 2017 agenda include road and pre-k funding.

The money for both of these initiatives will likely come from your pocket.

To pay for the major road improvements, lawmakers are considering raising taxes on gas, increasing BMV fees, and the possibility of more tolling on Indiana roads.

Improvements to I-65 and I-70 are said to be the top priority for this major maintenance project.

"I’m hoping we can move forward and that people see the need as being big enough, the justification as being realistic enough and you’re paying for a service that you’re receiving,” said Republican State Senator Luke Kenley.

Groups like the United Way are pushing for lawmakers to fund a program that would provide better access to early childhood education for all families.

Lawmakers need to pass a two year state budget this session as well.

Governor-elect Eric Holcomb is expected to release his priorities for this year’s legislative session before he’s sworn in on Monday, January 9.