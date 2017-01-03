× Indianapolis Walmart employee accused of attacking customer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Walmart employee in Indianapolis has been charged with battery after police say she attacked a customer on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to the disturbance at the store in the 5800 block of W 10th Street around 5:26 p.m.

When they arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said 23-year-old Michael-Candice Ingram grabbed her by her hair and punched her in the back of her head with her fist.

The victim says the confrontation started when she asked Ingram to put a “money gram” in her last name instead of a reference number. When Ingram couldn’t do that, the victim says she became upset and called Ingram a profanity and attempted to walk away. That’s when the alleged battery began.

Ingram’s manager broke up the altercation and brought her to a back room.

Ingram was later placed under arrest and transported to the APC, where she was charged with 1 count of battery resulting in bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor.