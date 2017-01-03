× INDOT readies itself for pothole repair on roadways

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With winter weather in full swing, the Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding the public to be on the look out for potholes.

Potholes form when water seeps into cracks on the roadway, freezes and then thaws. This process, combined with normal highway traffic and snow removal operations, can loosen the pavement and create potholes.

Because winter weather conditions take a larger than normal toll on the roads, INDOT makes pothole patching a priority, especially after snow and ice events. During the winter months asphalt plants are closed so a cold mixture is used to temporarily patch holes until a permanent patch can be made in the warmer months. Cold mix is a combination of small stone and liquid asphalt. Even after being filled with cold patch, the same pothole requires ongoing maintenance and can reopen several times throughout the winter.

More information on how to report a pothole can be found here. When reporting a pothole, it will help crews if you indicate the address of the pothole or nearest landmarks, the direction of travel (N, S, E or W) and the specific lane (outside, middle, inside) of the pothole, so crews can quickly find and repair the pothole.

For the past several years, INDOT has been expanding its Pavement Preservation Program to improve pavement friction and seal tiny cracks before potholes form. For every dollar invested, research estimates that pavement preservation saves taxpayers $6 to $14 in future maintenance and construction costs.