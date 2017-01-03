Kylee’s Kitchen makes fruitcake biscotti
Fruitcake biscotti
Yield: Makes about 24 biscotti biscuits
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, softened
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons all spice (or substitute 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves)
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 cup chopped dried fruit or candied fruit
- Optional: 1/2 cup white chocolate chips for drizzling on top
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheet with silicone liner or parchment paper and set aside.
- In large bowl, beat together the butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
- Add eggs and beat until well combined.
- In separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and spices.
- Slowly add to butter mixture, beating at medium-low until just incorporated. Stir in candied fruit.
- Separate dough into two long, skinny logs about 3 inches in width.
- Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes–the top should be lightly browned.
- Remove from oven and let cool for about 20 minutes.
- Transfer biscotti to a cutting board, and use a serrated knife to cut pieces about 1/2-inch thick.
- Reduce oven heat to 300 degrees and return slices to prepared baking sheet, cut side down.
- Bake on one side for about 10 minutes, remove from oven and flip each piece to other side to bake for another 10 minutes.
- Remove biscotti from oven and transfer to wire rack to let cool.
- You can serve biscotti plain or you can spruce it up bit by dusting powdered sugar on top each piece or drizzling white chocolate on top.
- Store biscotti in airtight container for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 2 months.