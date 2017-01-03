Kylee’s Kitchen makes fruitcake biscotti

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Fruitcake biscotti

Yield: Makes about 24 biscotti biscuits

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Challenge butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons all spice (or substitute 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves)
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 cup chopped dried fruit or candied fruit
  • Optional: 1/2 cup white chocolate chips for drizzling on top

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheet with silicone liner or parchment paper and set aside.
  2. In large bowl, beat together the butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
  3. Add eggs and beat until well combined.
  4. In separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and spices.
  5. Slowly add to butter mixture, beating at medium-low until just incorporated. Stir in candied fruit.
  6. Separate dough into two long, skinny logs about 3 inches in width.
  7. Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes–the top should be lightly browned.
  8. Remove from oven and let cool for about 20 minutes.
  9. Transfer biscotti to a cutting board, and use a serrated knife to cut pieces about 1/2-inch thick.
  10. Reduce oven heat to 300 degrees and return slices to prepared baking sheet, cut side down.
  11. Bake on one side for about 10 minutes, remove from oven and flip each piece to other side to bake for another 10 minutes.
  12. Remove biscotti from oven and transfer to wire rack to let cool.
  13. You can serve biscotti plain or you can spruce it up bit by dusting powdered sugar on top each piece or drizzling white chocolate on top.
  14. Store biscotti in airtight container for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 2 months.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen.