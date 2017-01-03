× Lawrence residents warned to not use fake utilities website

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier is warning residents about a fake utilities website that has gotten money out of a few people who thought they were paying a bill.

The website claims to be from the City of Lawrence, but is not. The information on the page can appear legitimate at first glance, with phone numbers addresses and even a section for “frequently asked questions.”

A few people have already called and told city officials that they paid their bills on this page. The City is working to take the page out of Google search results.

Anyone with a Lawrence Utilities account online should use extra caution when paying a bill online.

Bill payment should only be processed through the official City website, which can be accessed here.