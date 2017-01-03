× Man in serious condition after he was shot during Craigslist exchange

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for the person who shot a man during a Craigslist exchange, leaving him in serious condition.

“We are in the process of interviewing witnesses and are reviewing video surveillance to try and get an image of the car so we can try and put this case together,” said IMPD officer Aaron Hamer.

Officers say the exchange happened Monday on the east side, near 34th Street and Emerson Avenue. The situation turned horribly wrong when the suspect reportedly got inside the victim’s car to make the exchange.

The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded cash, then shot the victim and fled. Officers say the victim rushed to a nearby gas station where the employees called for help.

IMPD says armed robberies that stem from exchanges like this are on the rise and are reminding everyone to only meet for an exchange in a secure place like a police department.

“We are encouraging everyone to meet with more than one person and meet in a common area at the appropriate time,” said officer Hamer.

Police are still searching for the suspect and are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help them solve this case. Information can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.