New cold blast underway; Sticking snow later this week

TAKING A TURN
Some rather rare weather for early January. Scattered thunderstorms in the area over the past 24 hours, heavy downpours culminated with a January rainbow on the northeast side of the city earlier this afternoon. Changes are underway!
COLDER PATTERN REST OF WEEK
Get ready here it comes! Winter is staging a big comeback. For the first time in 2 weeks, arctic air makes a return!
Good evening from the weather center. Snow showers have developed tonight as much colder air floods the state. Snow showers will be brief and diminish as the night wears on but it is possible a few slick spots develop under the locally heavier snow showers. Stay alert.
BITTER CHILL EARLY WEDNESDAY
After and high of 51° officially, it will feel over 40 degrees colder by sunrise as the wind chill dips into the single digits by daybreak. Cold northwest winds will not ease for much of the day as the thermometer holds steady in the low to middle 20s.
SNOW TO STICK THURSDAY
Snow will develop after a sunny Wednesday by early Thursday morning. Preliminary numbers looks to lean toward a 1" to 2" snow total from/along I-70 south. This will be a light and fluffy snow with very cold air in place. The snow to rain ratio may reach as high as 20:1 (more than double the normal) yielding 1" to 2" snow accumulation amounts possible by early Thursday afternoon. We will monitor with an update later tonight.