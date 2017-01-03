New cold blast underway; Sticking snow later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAKING A TURN

Some rather rare weather for early January. Scattered thunderstorms in the area over the past 24 hours, heavy downpours culminated with a January rainbow on the northeast side of the city earlier this afternoon. Changes are underway!

COLDER PATTERN REST OF WEEK

Get ready here it comes! Winter is staging a big comeback. For the first time in 2 weeks, arctic air makes a return!

Good evening from the weather center. Snow showers have developed tonight as much colder air floods the state. Snow showers will be brief and diminish as the night wears on but it is possible a few slick spots develop under the locally heavier snow showers. Stay alert.