One person dead, two seriously injured after car crashes into home on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person is dead and two other people are seriously injured after a car crashed into a home on the near east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred in the 2500 block of Brookside Parkway South Drive around 7:15 a.m.

Police dispatch confirms one person was killed in the crash, and two other people were transported to Eskenazi Hospital. One of those victims suffered a head injury, and the other victim had broken legs. They were both in the car.

It is unclear at this time if the person dead was the driver.

There were two people inside the home at the time of the crash, but neither person was injured.

We will update this story when more information is made available.