20 varieties of canned cat food recalled including 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling 20 varieties of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine.

The issue was discovered during review of production records at the manufacturing facility. No illnesses have been reported at this time, and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Thiamine is essential for cats. Symptoms of deficiency displayed by an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature.

Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss.

In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.

The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.

The affected production includes the following: