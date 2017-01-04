× Bitter wind chills today, snow tomorrow. Could get quite slick in spots on Thursday!

Winter is back, as temperatures continue to fall since yesterday afternoon! This latest blast of colder air is driving our wind chills way down, marking a bitter day for most! At least the sunshine will be back today, along with dry conditions…

Dry conditions will hold through this evening, as clouds increase from the west! Snow chances should begin to move in by sunrise tomorrow morning with the current track along the Ohio River (Southern Indiana). This will limit the amount of snow that falls here in central and especially across northern Indiana. The highest totals should fall from I-70 and points south. Although totals look light, in the 1 to 2″ range, air temperatures will be bitter and roads could get quite slick. I don’t expect more than a couple of inches in southern Indiana but what falls will stick and travel will become quite hazardous. Look for more updates on totals, timing and track!