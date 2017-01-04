× Butler comes out on top against top-ranked Villanova

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Butler defeated the nation’s top-ranked team in men’s basketball, 66-58 Wednesday night.

Villanova was one of three remaining Division One schools with an unblemished record, with 14 wins and no losses. The defending national champion had won their last 20 games.

The Bulldogs are now 13-2.

Butler fans stormed the the court following the fantastic win. Video below:

Storming the court in Hinkle as @ButlerMBB takes down Villanova! pic.twitter.com/mfaNceM56a — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) January 5, 2017

This story will be updated momentarily.