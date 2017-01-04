Butler comes out on top against top-ranked Villanova

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 04: Jalen Brunson #1 and Mikal Bridges #25 of the Villanova Wildcats defend against Andrew Chrabascz #45 of the Butler Bulldogs in the first half of the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Butler defeated the nation’s top-ranked team in men’s basketball, 66-58 Wednesday night.
Villanova was one of three remaining Division One schools with an unblemished record, with 14 wins and no losses. The defending national champion had won their last 20 games.
The Bulldogs are now 13-2.
Butler fans stormed the the court following the fantastic win. Video below:
