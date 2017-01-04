Crash between fuel tanker truck, SUV causes problems on NB I-465 near 86th St

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash between a fuel tanker truck and an SUV caused traffic problems on Indy’s northwest side Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on NB I-465 near 86th Street just before 7:30 a.m.

In the aftermath of the crash, the tanker crashed into the median wall and the SUV veered off the interstate and rolled over, landing off on the right side of the interstate.

Both the left and right lanes are blocked.

Police are reporting that no fuel leaked from the tanker, and no one suffered any serious injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to take 71st Street to Michigan Road then up to I-465 as an alternate route.

Right now no lanes on the south bound side are affected.