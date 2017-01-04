Free marijuana will be handed out on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON DC – The inauguration is going to be lit—or at least that’s what one organization believes.

The DC Cannabis Coalition says it will hand out 4,200 joints of marijuana for free on Inauguration Day.

The reason? They told WUSA9 that it’s an effort to promote the legalization of marijuana.

They will start handing out the joints at 8 a.m. on the west side of Dupont Circle.

Adam Eidinger is the founder of DCMJ—an organization that helped pass Initiative 71. Initiative 71 made it legal to possess two ounces or less of weed, to grow it, and to give it away, but it is still illegal to sell it.

“The main message is it’s time to legalize cannabis at the federal level,” Eidinger told WUSA9.

The big marijuana giveaway is legal as long as it’s done on D.C. ground. They just can’t accept any money in exchange for the weed.