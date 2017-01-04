Henry County couple arrested for beating, holding teenage girl captive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A Henry County couple is arrested for beating and holding a teenager captive.

The two are accused of using livestock equipment to hurt a 15-year-old girl. Court papers reveal the teenager was the one who called 911 for help because she felt the two adults “did something to punish her and she didn’t think it was right.”

According to court documents, the teenager told investigators the 41-year-old woman hit her legs and arms with a leather horse strap. The teenager also reported that the 63-year-old man put a leather and chain horse shank around her heck while she was confined to a chair for about 20 minutes.

The alleged abuse was supposedly part of the 15-year-old’s punishment for logging onto an online gaming chat room.

Detectives took pictures of the markings on the teen’s arms, legs, hip, and neck.

When investigators questioned the 41-year-old woman she said she “wants to protect her from the mean people that are out in the world and want to do harm.”

Shortly after the teenager called for help, deputies found her walking near the home where the alleged abuse happened.

“Think of how hard it is for sometimes adults to reveal things that are going on in their lives. For children to be able to do that, that does take an awful lot of courage,” explains Sandy Runkle-DeLorme, with Prevent Child Abuse Indiana.

The two suspects are each facing criminal confinement and domestic battery charges. Both have bonded out of jail.