IMPD investigates whether 3-year-old boy pulled trigger in accidental shooting that killed 5-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 5-year-old girl has passed away from her injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the head over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 4000 block of Newburgh Drive around 2:05 p.m.

The girl, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition. She passed away a few days later.

Police believe the shooting may have been accidental. They are investigating the possibility that the girl’s 3-year-old brother may have grabbed the gun from their mother’s purse while she was asleep and pulled the trigger.

The Marion County prosecutor’s office has not yet made a decision as to whether the mother will be face charges.

A similar incident occurred in April last year. A 2-year-old boy on Indy’s northwest side found his mother’s gun in her purse and fatally shot himself. The mother was later charged with neglect.