Impending snow forecast prompts DPW to activate Indy Snow Force

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With weather forecasts predicting snowfall to begin early Thursday morning , the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) will activate crews to pre-treat primary and secondary thoroughfares Wednesday night with salt and plows as accumulation begins.

Eighty (80) DPW crews will begin at 11:00 PM Wednesday night and continue in a 12 hour shift. At 11:00 AM Thursday, a new shift of 80 drivers will continue to clear streets through the day as necessary.

Hoosiers can follow real-time updates of Indy Snow Force will be available after 11 PM Wednesday at www.indy.gov/snow.