× Indiana pastor sheds pounds to raise money for human trafficking victims

TIPTON, Ind. – An Indiana pastor is burning calories this year for a good cause.

Pastor Chris Ellis of the Market Road Fellowship Church in Tipton is trying to lose 75 pounds in six months. He’s tried to lose weight before, but never saw results. This year, he wanted to challenge himself a little differently

He is asking people donate a dollar for every pound he loses. All of the money will be donated to Restored in Indianapolis, a ministry which helps victims of human trafficking.

Restored was there when IMPD rescued several women from six Indianapolis area spas in October.

“I’m doing what little part I can do to help those who are victimized,” said Ellis.

He said he got the idea last year, when he saw the movie “Priceless.”

He’s getting a lot of positive feedback. His fundraiser is sponsored by Phifer’s Fitness, where he works out. Several parishioners have signed up to donate.

Ellis hopes others will join the movement.

“There`s little girls out there,” said an emotional Ellis. “If I can’t be there during the raids and the busts, I can be supporting cast for those who are. And that makes me feel like I’m fighting back.”

Ellis began working out on Nov. 26 and has until May 26 to reach his goal.

If you’d like to donate to Pastor Ellis’ cause, click here.