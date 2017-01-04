× Lafayette police searching for suspect who robbed liquor store at gunpoint

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette police are searching for a suspect who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint in late December.

Police responded to the armed robbery at Bar Barry Liquors in the 3000 block of South 9th Street around 6:12 p.m. on Dec. 23.

When officers arrived, they determined that a lone suspect brandished a black handgun and fled south on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A K9 officer tracked the suspect to the area west of Dover Lane, where it is believed he fled in a vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, around 5’10” tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing tan pants, an oversized gray zip-up hoodie and a skeleton mask with green teeth.