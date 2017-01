× Male pedestrian struck and killed on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck and killed on the east side.

Officers were called to the crash in the 8400 block of East Washington Street around 6:45 p.n.

Police say the victim was transported to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

We have a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.