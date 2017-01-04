× Man pleads guilty to murder of 2-year-old Indianapolis boy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the murder of a 2-year-old boy in October 2015.

Diquan Williams pleaded guilty to murder and neglect of a dependent in the death of Cameron Parks, 2, who died on Oct. 17, 2015.

The boy died from traumatic injuries to brain, a lacerated liver, hemorrhages in both eyes and multiple bruises. In a request for life without parole, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said the state cited aggravating factors, including that the boy was tortured and less than 12 years of age at the time of his death.

His plea agreement states he will be ordered to serve a 65-year sentence, with 55 years to be served through the Indiana Department of Correction followed by 10 years served through Marion County Community Corrections.

“We are pleased that Williams will spend most, if not all, of his adult life in prison for the unimaginable horror and death experienced by Cameron Parks,” Prosecutor Curry said.

The child’s mother, Dominique Parks, pleaded guilty in June 2016 to neglect of a dependent causing death for knowingly placing her child in a situation that endangered his life and health. She is serving a 20-year sentence, with 14 years served in the Indiana Department of Correction and six years to be served through Marion County Community Corrections.

Williams’ formal sentencing has been set for Feb. 8.