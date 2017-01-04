× Police investigating reports of counterfeit $100 bills in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police in Columbus are investigating reports of counterfeit $100 bills being passed around at west side restaurants.

In each case, police say the suspect gave employees fraudulent cash to pay for inexpensive food items, so that real money could be returned as change.

Police say the fake money isn’t high quality and lacks security features.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion. Witnesses told police the suspect has tattoos on his face, neck and on at least one of his hands.

Anyone with information in regards to these bills is urged to contact Columbus Police Detective Bill Ziegler at 812-376-2627.