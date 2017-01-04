Robert Mathis discusses Colts career, Pagano’s future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Colt Robert Mathis stopped by the FOX59 studio to discuss the 14 years he spent with the team.

The outside linebacker played his final NFL game on Sunday. He says it still doesn’t feel real.

“I’m still wrapping my mind around it,” said Mathis. “It has not sunk in completely, but it's getting there.”

When showed footage of himself from early in his career, Mathis says he remembers those like yesterday.

“Time flies. That was fourteen years ago. That was a long time ago, but in my mind, I remember those days like it was last year.”

The linebacker, who was recently named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, also discussed his support for Head Coach Chuck Pagano, whose job is in jeopardy after finishing the season 8-8 for two seasons straight.

“Chuck was kind of leading the charge on me returning here and he has my support,” said Mathis. “I fully back him and wish for the best. But we all have to play the waiting game, just like everybody else.”