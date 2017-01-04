× Robert Mathis named AFC Defensive Player of Week following final game with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As it turns out, there was an added going-away gift awaiting Robert Mathis.

The Indianapolis Colts’ decorated linebacker played in his 210th and final game Sunday, and did enough to be named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Mathis’ contributions to the 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was his 123rd career sack and 47th career sack/forced fumble. The former extended his club record while the latter extended his league record.

“Very bittersweet,’’ Mathis said after the game. “The fact that you know it’s going to be your last, you don’t want it to end. Fourteen years into it, still never take it for granted. Still a blessing, still an honor to be a professional football player.

“Now, just don’t want it to end, but to be able to be in position to say goodbye to the city, to the fan base and the teammates just the way they did, I couldn’t ask for anything more.’’

The sack pushed Mathis ahead of former teammate and longtime friend Dwight Freeney on the NFL’s all-time list. Mathis’ 123 edges Freeney’s 122.5.

It’s appropriate they finished neck-and-neck. This was the fifth time Mathis has earned the AFC’s weekly award. It ties him with Freeney.