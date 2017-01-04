Winter Weather Advisory issued for Thursday; Snow for both commutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THURSDAY

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Thursday from 5 AM to 9 PM. pre-dawn hours Thursday.

Snow will fall over 12-13 hour span with accumulations of up to 3" in parts of central and south-central Indiana. Highest totals are looking to be directed down state, Below I'm posting the NWS SREF computer ensemble, probability of 2" snowfall. It tops 50-60% lending higher confidence that the larger totals will be south.

Off 7 various computers, the average snowfall for Indianapolis comes it at 1.5" with a range of 1.3" to 2.7".