× Woman killed in crash on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a crash that killed a female driver on the city’s southeast side Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the accident near the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Hunter Road around 6:46 p.m.

A man driving a Ford Mustang northbound on Hunter Road allegedly ran a stop sign and struck a Honda CRV driven by the victim. The female was ejected and died on-scene.

Police say the driver of Mustang stayed on-scene and is cooperating with officers. He had his blood drawn, which is standard procedure for fatal accidents.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.