Woman killed in crash on southeast side

Posted 7:37 PM, January 4, 2017, by , Updated at 09:35PM, January 4, 2017
304c152f-1d3e-4bbc-a599-b779d2a7f268

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a crash that killed a female driver on the city’s southeast side Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the accident near the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Hunter Road around 6:46 p.m.

A man driving a Ford Mustang northbound on Hunter Road allegedly ran a stop sign and struck a Honda CRV driven by the victim. The female was ejected and died on-scene.

Police say the driver of Mustang stayed on-scene and is cooperating with officers. He had his blood drawn, which is standard procedure for fatal accidents.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.