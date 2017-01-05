× 3 suspects charged in rape, abduction at Castleton hotel; juvenile claims he hears ‘voices’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Three teenagers are facing charges in connection with a sexual assault and abduction at a hotel in Castleton last week.

Police initially arrested a teenager for the incident at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel. That suspect is 16-year-old Korey Reaves, who has now been charged as an adult on rape and kidnapping charges.

Two other suspects, 19-year-old Anthony Fort and 18-year-old Myia Kilgore, also face charges. Fort is accused of rape and kidnapping, while Kilgore is accused of kidnapping and intimidation.

According to court documents, one of the victims told police she met Reaves at the Castleton Mall and invited him to her room at the hotel. Reaves showed up with a second man unexpectedly. The second man left at some point and the victim said Reaves sexually assaulted her.

Eventually, a female security guard came to the woman’s room to help, but police say the suspect physically assaulted the second woman, forced the unarmed guard into her own car at gunpoint and sped away from the hotel.

An IMPD officer later spotted the stolen car, along with the abducted guard, at 34th and Massachusetts Avenue and arrested Reaves. A fourth suspect was in the car, but police didn’t believe she had any involvement in the case.

Court documents show Reeves and Ford admitted to the crimes and agreed to write letters to their victims. Reeves said in his note he “often hears voices in his head that forces and compels him to make very bad decisions and choices.”