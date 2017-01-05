Expect accumulating snow for the morning drive as colder temperatures settle in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning everyone! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for the southern half of the state including Indianapolis. Snow that's already fallen this morning is making for slick travel conditions, so be careful on your morning commute.

Most of the accumulating snow in Indy will occur this morning with flurries during the afternoon hours. Another round of snow is possible after 2 p.m. but any new accumulations will be in southern Indiana.

Steady light to moderate snow will continue in central Indiana until about 9 a.m.

By 10 a.m. snow showers become scattered as they move west.

More snow is possible this afternoon, focused along the Kentucky border.

Snowfall totals will range from a dusting in northern Indiana to 3 inches along the Kentucky border. Indianapolis will see its accumulating snow during the morning hours with up to 2 inches possible.

It will be a very cold day with highs topping out near 20º and breezy northwesterly winds.

Some flurries are still possible Friday and Saturday with no additional accumulations. The weekend remains cold with increasing sunshine Sunday. Another system moves in to start off the work week bringing a wintry mix of precipitation.