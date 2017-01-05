× Bitter cold follows Thursday’s snow; Strong warming again next week

COLDEST IN WEEKS

Central Indiana is headed for the deep freeze as we enter the first full weekend of 2017. After Thursday’s snowfall (1.1″) officially in Indianapolis) the high temperature only reached 19° – coldest afternoon here since December 20th.

Late clearing will allow the temperatures to fall to 4° by sunrise – coldest since December 19th when we dropped to -1°!

While winds will be light early Friday the windchill may reach -10° in some outlying areas.

With clearer skies though Saturday morning and fresh snow on the ground, we have the potential to fall blow zero by daybreak Saturday morning and again Sunday.

MORE SNOW TO GO

Thursday snowfall brought the season total to 6″ which is 64% the normal – to date normally 9.4″ would have fallen. Our snowiest days are still ahead of us. 63% of the seasonal snowfall is still to come. the average snowfall for the season is 25.9″ in Indianapolis.

WARM UP NEXT WEEK

Arctic air will have a hold on us this weekend but the jet stream will flatten again early next week. The polar branch of the jet stream will retreat and milder air will return along with a Pacific origin storm system.

Rain moves in after a warm front Monday and winds will increase on Tuesday. Temperatures could climb to 50° Tuesday as rain falls. The storm system could also bring another round of January thunderstorms as a cold front will pass early Wednesday morning.