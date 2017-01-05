DPW crews south of Indianapolis battle wintry mix, prep for overnight freeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Department of Public Works crews south of Indianapolis are working to de-ice the roadways and lay enough salt down to prevent dangerous driving conditions.

“As soon as we see that snow is about to hit, we will get our crews in about an hour early before it starts. Then we get the supplies and warm all of the trucks up,” said Adam Wason, the City of Bloomington Public Works Director.

Crews pick up hundreds of pounds of salt from massive barns, then hit the streets to battle the wintry mix.

“We have about 330 lane miles of city streets that we maintain…so that is quite a few,” said Wason.

Bloomington DPW crews are not plowing nearly as much as they have been salting.

“An inch or two of snow is still real slick, it is more about the slickness than it is about the actual impediment to travel. At this time we are doing a lot of salting and trying to keep the roads clear,” said Wason.

Even though we did not have a huge amount of snowfall, Bloomington DPW reports that they will spend about $15,000 on this snow event to make sure the roads are clear.

“It is an expensive endeavor but we try to keep the traveling public safe,” said Wason.

With about two inches of snow on the ground in the Bloomington area, drivers are trying to be more cautious.

“It was not been very bad, of course we have a four well drive pick up truck. So, we just drive cautiously I think we are OK,” said Wason.

As the temperatures begin to drop, the work continues as res prepare for a potential freeze.

“Tonight it is going to be bad, right now, it is not as bad,” said Wason.

Temperatures are expected to drop around seven degrees overnight, but DPW crews tell me that the surface temperatures on the roads are still around average and should make it more difficult for the winter mix to turn to solid ice.