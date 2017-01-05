× Muncie mother sentenced to 30 years in death of 5-month-old son

MUNCIE, Ind.– A Muncie mother received her sentence Thursday in the February 2015 death of her baby boy.

Sheryl Wallace pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death in November. She was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison.

The child’s father, Cory Wallace, admitted to dropping the 5-month-old boy and setting the child’s room on fire to cover up the death. He told police he lit some paper on fire, and he placed the flaming paper on a blanket that was in between a space heater and a rocking chair.

An autopsy showed Jenson Wallace died of blunt force trauma to the head. The coroner’s report stated the baby died before the house was set on fire.

Cory Wallace was sentenced to 72 years.