1 person dead after crash on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person died after a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the crash happened around 4 a.m. near Lafayette Road and Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

Police at the scene said a male passenger died while the driver went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said it was too early to determine the cause of the crash, but they were looking into the possibility that slick roads may have been a factor.