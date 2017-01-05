× Portillo’s set to bring its signature Chicago-style hot dogs to central Indiana

FISHERS, Ind. – Central Indiana is about to get a taste of Chicago.

Portillo’s, a staple of the Windy City with more than three dozen locations in Illinois, plans to open a store in Fishers. According to our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar, Deputy Mayor Leah McGrath said officials from Portillo’s inquired about opening at 116th Street and I-69 near the new IKEA store.

No official permits or applications have yet been filed, McGrath told the newspaper. The company is advertising for management jobs in Fishers on Craigslist. The ad said positions pay between $40,000 and $80,000 depending on experience.

“We are a restaurant group that truly focuses on quality and customer service. We are second to none in the restaurant industry and our sales and reputation stand behind our confidence,” the ad reads in part.

Portillo’s started in 1963, when owner and founder Dick Portillo opened his first hot dog stand, known as “The Dog House,” on North Avenue in Villa Park. After its initial success, “The Dog House” moved to a new building in 1967 and was rechristened “Portillo’s.”

Portillo’s serves up Italian beefs and sausages smothered with giardiniera and hot and sweet peppers. Its signature hot dogs include mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun. Don’t expect any ketchup!

It addition, the menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches and salads. Portillo’s is also famous for its double-layer chocolate cake.

The chain, which has 38 restaurants in Illinois, currently has an Indiana location in Merrillville. Other restaurants are located in Arizona, California, Florida and Wisconsin.