Proud uncle puts on suit to meet newborn niece ‘because first impressions matter’

The internet is loving this photo a woman posted of her brother donning a suit to meet his newborn niece at the hospital.

According to her tweet, the proud uncle got dressed up for the baby “because first impressions matter.”

my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017

Iris Kessler’s photo of her brother Grant has been re-tweeted more than 139,000 times and favorited nearly half a million times at the time of this writing.

Kessler spoke with Buzzfeed and said the move was “totally classic” of her brother.

“He’s always the type to show up to things dressed up, or bring a cake for no reason,” she said.

Iris and Grant’s mother told BuzzFeed he was “extraordinarily excited, proud and protective regarding the birth of his first niece. His dressing up was both a show of respect and a way to honor her arrival.”

Little Carter won’t remember meeting her dapper uncle for the first time, but she’ll be able to smile later in life when she looks back at these photos.