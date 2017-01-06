3 teens receive formal charges in connection with rape, abduction at Castleton hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Three teenagers appeared in court on Friday and heard the long list of formal charges against them in connection with rape and robbery at a Castleton hotel last week.

The two males charged are Korey Reaves, 16, and Anthony Fort, 19. They now formally face 13 felonies each, including rape, attempted armed robbery and kidnapping. They`re being held on bond.

Also charged in the crime is Myia Kilgore who was 17 at the time. She admitted to police she was their getaway driver. She faces 8 felony charges, including kidnapping and attempted armed robbery. She`s currently on home detention.

Police say last Friday the three teens showed up at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in Castleton after the teenage victim told police she met Reaves at the Castleton Mall and invited him to her room at the hotel. She said Reaves showed up with a second man unexpectedly.

The two males forced their way into the teenage victim`s hotel room, and raped her at gunpoint. They are also accused of raping a female security guard who came to check on the victim.

Police first arrested Reaves for the incident and then later arrested Fort and Kilgore.

Fort’s mother spoke with FOX59 after the hearing. “I just don`t understand, my son, he`s, I don`t understand what is going on. I don`t know what`s going on, rape, all these charges, what is going on? He’s only 19-years-old,” said Nanette Payne.

The three teens accused of the crime entered not guilty pleas and were assigned public defenders. They were ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Their next court appearance is in March.