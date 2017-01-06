× Deep freeze in place, as temperatures remain well below average! Another “warm” surge early next week…

Arctic surge continues to overspread the region, while wind chills are now running subzero across the state! Tough to be outside, for man or beast, so be sure to dress appropriately and limited your time outside. Skies are dry and clearing with sunshine on tap later today, while temperatures struggle back into the teens…or roughly 20° below the seasonal average highs (35°)! Here is your day planner:

With fresh snow on the ground and this air mass overhead another frigid night ahead for the state tonight! Thankfully, the weekend will be fairly uneventful, at least, in terms of snow, only a few flurries possible Saturday afternoon with even more sunshine on Sunday!

Another system cranks up early next week with more wintry mix possible from sleet to rain and then back snow! Also, A LOT of wind too…look for more updates over the weekend on timing and temperatures.