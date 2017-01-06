Deputy injured in Flora house fire to discuss recovery

DELPHI, Ind. – A Carroll County deputy who was injured trying to save children from a house fire in November is back on the job and will speak publicly about his recovery.

Deputy Drew Yoder was hurt on Nov. 21, when he responded to a fire at a home in Flora. Yoder suffered burn damage in his lungs as well as burns to his hands and forehead.

Despite his efforts, four young girls, Kionnie Precious Welch, 5; Kerriele Danyell McDonald, 7; Kayara Janell Phillips, 9; and Keyana Latrice Davis, 11, died from their injuries after being trapped in the home.

Another officer, Josh Disinger from the Flora Police Department, was injured while pulling Yoder to safety.

Yoder was out of the hospital a week later. Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said Yoder has made a full recovery and returned to duty on Dec. 21, 2016.

Yoder and Leazenby will discuss the deputy's recovery during a news conference at 10 a.m.