FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game nominees: January 6

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on Friday Night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which will be named the FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LAWRENCE NORTH’S MIKE SAUNDERS JR

Hosting undefeated Warren Central, Lawrence North trailed the Warriors by nine points in the fourth quarter, but started slowly chipping away. At just a five point game, LN got their offense started off a defensive rebound by Ra Kpedi. Skying for a missed three-pointer, Kpedi had the outlet pass out of his hands before he even hit the ground, hitting Mike Saunders Jr in stride on the fast break. Saunders had a defender in his way, but that wouldn't stop the freshman, attacking the rim with an off-balance shot that found the bottom of the hoop as he was fouled. The ensuing free throw made it just a two point game, but Warren Central was able to hold off LN for the 63-57 victory.

NOMINEE #2: HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN'S ZACH GUNN

Even before Hamilton Southeastern's home tilt against Lawrence Central tipped off, the Royals honored Zach Gunn as the top rebounder in school history. It wasn't Gunn's prowess on the boards that earned him this nomination though. HSE was moving the ball upcourt quickly against the Bears and nearly lost it on a turnover. Gunn was able to tip the ball away from a pouncing defender and drive to the rack in one smooth maneuver, ultimately nailing the layup as he fell away from the hoop, earning an and-one as well for his efforts. Gunn scored 18 points for his Royals on the night in a 77-64 win over Lawrence Central.