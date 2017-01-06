× Indiana school closed amid threats after death of 15-year-old former student

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A high school in Evansville is closed for the day while police investigate online threats after the death of a 15-year-old former student.

In a Facebook post, the district says classes were canceled Friday at Central High School due to “rumors and speculation” about potential threats.

Recently withdrawn student Roman Kellough was found outside the school Tuesday, the first day of classes after the holiday break. Police say he killed himself.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports police recovered three guns, two magazines, and multiple bullets for the guns that Kelough brought with him to the school.

Roman’s family says he was the victim of bullying. The Evansville Courier & Press says nearly $10,000 has been raised for his funeral. His GoFundMe page says he “left this world due to the senseless crippling effect of high school bullying.”

Since the discovery, Evansville police say they’ve spent hours investigating online threats against staff and students.

The Associated Press contributed top this report.