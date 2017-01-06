Indy is a “foodie city”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The options for "foodies" in the circle city will continue to grow in the new year.

Indianapolis was named one of the "26 Hottest Food Cities" by Zagat and made the list for the "50 Best Places to Travel in 2017" in the world by Travel and Leisure because of the food scene.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"What defines us here is our fantastic produce and fresh meats and that creative spirit in a lot of young chefs and seasoned chefs trying new things," said Liz Biro, Food and Dining reporter for the Indianapolis Star.

Biro has been tracking an exciting line-up of new restaurants opening in 2017. Click here to read more.

"We were known as a chain restaurant city and now we’re just on fire," Biro said.

While the food scene continues to grow, the "Devour Indy" event is growing as well. Instead of four separate restaurant weeks in different areas, it’s become one big event with more than 200 local restaurant options. The inaugural event kicks-off Monday, January 23rd and runs through Sunday, February 5th. For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video