Police release photos of suspects in attempted armed robbery at The Pyramids on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say an attempted armed pharmacy robbery prompted a lockdown at The Pyramids building complex on the city’s northwest side.

IMPD officers and SWAT were called to the scene on DePauw Boulevard, near West 86th Street and North Michigan Road, around 6 p.m.

The center building in the complex contains a Cordant Pharmacy, which two suspects tried to rob, according to police. The businesses’ offices were locked down as a precaution as they searched for the suspects.

After getting access to security camera footage, police determined the suspects left the area before authorities arrived.

Police say one suspect pointed a handgun at two employees, while other employees inside the pharmacy scrambled and locked themselves inside a secure room.

The suspects ordered the two captive employees around the business as the other employees hid in the secure room and called 911. After several minutes the suspects left the business. No injuries were reported.

Authorities don’t believe the two black male suspects got away with anything.

Police say one suspect is dark skinned, around 6’0 or taller, around 30 years old, with a slim build. He was dressed in all dark with a backpack. His face was covered with a black scarf or mask. He was armed with a greenish semi-automatic handgun.

Officers say the second suspect is dark skinned, around 5’3”, around 30 to 40 years old, with a medium build. He had a scarf over his face and a surgically closed right eye.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or circumstance of this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or TIPS.