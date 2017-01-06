× Report: Colts coach Chuck Pagano ‘received assurance’ from Irsay that he’ll return next year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For many Indianapolis Colts fans, the silence has been deafening.

Is head coach Chuck Pagano coming back?

According to Alex Marvez of SportingNews.com, the Colts coach has “received assurance” from owner Jim Irsay that he will return for the 2017 season.

Source tells @sn_nfl that @Colts HC Chuck Pagano has received assurance from team owner Jim Irsay that he WILL return as HC for 2017 season — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

Pagano’s fate has been in limbo since the Colts finished a disappointing 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. He spoke Monday during the team’s year-end news conference and said he expected to return.

At that point, he said he hadn’t met with Irsay. The Colts owner hasn’t spoken publicly about the status of Pagano or general manager Ryan Grigson.

Pagano and Grigson are tied at the hip after receiving contract extensions last year, when similar questions about their status with the team were raised.

FOX59 has reached out to the Colts for a comment on the report.