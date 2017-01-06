State troopers injured in separate crashes less than 24 hours apart

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In less than 24 hours, two Indiana State troopers suffered minor injuries after being hit by on the interstate while inside their cars.

The first crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Thursday. Sgt. Shawn O’Keefe was on the right shoulder investigating a crash on I-465 near Kentucky Avenue when a passing vehicle hit his police cruiser. O’Keefe, a 22-year veteran, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police issued a ticket to Phil Kaldahl, 48, Brownsburg, saying he was going too fast for the weather conditions.

On Friday morning, another state trooper was investigating a crash on I-65 northbound near 21st Street. Master Trooper Charles Taylor, a 16-year veteran, was helping a disabled vehicle when his police car was hit.

Police said a Ford pickup truck failed to yield to two emergency vehicles blocking the left lane and hit Taylor’s car. A state trooper was blocking the left lane with his car and had his emergency lights on before a slight curve. The truck passed the first trooper’s car and then got into the left lane, hitting Taylor’s car.

Taylor went to IU Health Methodist Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, Russell Jones, 53, Franklin, was issued tickets for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and unsafe lane movement.

Under state law, drivers should move over to give emergency vehicles room to operate. If drivers can’t make a lane change, they should reduce their speed.

Indiana State Police had the following reminders: