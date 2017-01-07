× Arctic air remains in place through the weekend

Good Sunday morning everyone! Arctic air is firmly in place over the region and will remain with us through the weekend.

That means temperatures will struggle to warm up and only reach into the teens today.

Northwesterly winds 5-10 mph with keep us feeling subzero most of the day. Wind chills to -20º are possible through mid morning. In these conditions it doesn’t take long for hypothermia and frost bite to occur so bundle up. Cover any exposed skin and limit your amount of time outdoors.

Our Saturday starts off dry with lots of sunshine. During the afternoon some clouds will develop and we could see some evening flurries.

Indianapolis remains dry through the weekend but a series of systems will bring chances for rain and a wintry mix during the work week.