Attorney General Greg Zoeller`s term comes to and end

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Attorney General Greg Zoeller's final term is coming to an end.

He recently scored a big win for Hoosiers - a federal court recently upheld Indiana's ban on automated calls without a person's consent. In 2016 alone, the Attorney General's office received more than 15,000 complaints from Hoosiers, a majority of which were about robocalls.

So what's next for Zoeller? He's working hard to bring a World Trade Center to the Circle City.

"This new mission of developing a World Trade Center in Indianapolis provides an opportunity for me to continue to serve the best interests of Indiana as our state begins its third century," said Zoeller. "The WTC-Indy will serve to enhance trade opportunities for manufacturers, increase global investments and help promote all that is best of our Hoosier state."