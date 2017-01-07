× Blackmon leads No. 25 Indiana to win over Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — James Blackmon Jr. scored 25 points, Thomas Bryant finished with 20 No. 25 Indiana defeated Illinois 96-80 on Saturday for its first Big Ten Conference win of the season.

Illinois was scoreless for the first 6 minutes of the game, during which time the Hoosiers (11-5, 1-2) jumped out to a 13-0 lead. Indiana led for the entire game, and was up by as many as 22 points. Illinois pulled within 10 points of the Hoosiers with less than 5 minutes remaining in the game, but Indiana stretched its lead one final time.

Robert Johnson finished with 18 points for Indiana and OG Anunoby had 12 points.

Jalen Coleman-Lands and Malcolm Hill scored 21 points each and Maverick Morgan finished with 18 for Illinois (11-5, 1-2).

The Illini finished the first half shooting 29 percent from the field (7 of 24) and finished the game at 44 percent (24 of 54).