× Buckle up, Indiana, we’re in for a wild temperature ride this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! Temperatures have been frigid the last couple of days and running about 20 degrees below average. This morning’s low temperature in Indy was -1 degree and ties for the coldest all season. The last time it was this cold was back on Dec. 19, 2016 when it reached -1.

Tonight we’ll have a clear sky with lows down in the lower single digits. Wind chills will range from -5 to -10 degrees. Plenty of sunshine is expected Sunday with highs near 20 degrees and a west, northwest wind shifting south, southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

We’re in for a wild temperature ride next week as a series of warm and cold fronts move through the region. Temperatures will go up to the low to mid-30s on Monday with a south, southwest breeze. Moisture will move in from the south and as temperatures hover in the low 30s late Monday night, precipitation may initially fall as freezing rain. However, a warm front will lift north across Indiana into early Tuesday and moisture should be in the form of rain by daybreak Tuesday.

Rain and possibly a couple of thunderstorms look likely on Tuesday with windy conditions. Winds may be sustained as high as 25 mph with higher gusts. Temperatures will rise to the low 50s Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will sweep through and bring highs back to the low 40s by Wednesday. Most of Wednesday looks dry (for now) but mostly cloudy. Rain looks to move back into the area late Wednesday. Models show the potential for surface-based t-storms on Thursday as temperatures climb to the mid-50s with windy conditions. This means that some may be strong and we’ll have to watch the forecast carefully. Check back for updates! –Danielle Dozier