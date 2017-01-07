Former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut honored at funeral service

NDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut was remembered during a memorial service Saturday morning.

The beloved former mayor died in December at the age of 84 from complications with a “lengthy illness.” He was the longest serving mayor of Indianapolis, serving from 1976 to 1992.

The service was held at the Second Presbyterian Church at 7700 North Meridian Street, where Hudnut was a senior pastor. It started at 11 a.m.

Twelve people spoke at the service, including Vice President-elect Mike Pence, Mayor Joe Hogsett, Kim Hood Jacbos, The Honorable Mitch Daniels, The Honorable Greg Ballard, John Krauss, Jim Morris and Dr. William Enright.

In lieu of flowers, Hudnut asked prior to his passing that memorial contributions be made to support:

Hudnut Commons plaza maintenance fund, at Downtown Indy, Inc.

Contributions can be sent to:

Hudnut Commons Project

Downtown Indy, Inc.

111 Monument Circle, Suite 1900

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Hudnut Scholarship in Public Leadership at the IUPUI School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Checks can be sent to the Indiana University Foundation with “Hudnut Scholarship in Public Leadership” on the memo line:

Indiana University Foundation

P.O. Box 6460

Indianapolis, IN 46206