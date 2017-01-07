× IMPD officer involved in southeast side crash transported to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was taken to Methodist Hospital Saturday morning after being involved in a crash on the southeast side.

The crash happened near the intersection of Southeastern Ave. and South Franklin Rd. around 11:15 a.m.

Police say the officer was heading north on Franklin, responding to a call, when a truck heading east on Southeastern collided with the cruiser.

The condition of the officer and those in the truck have not been released at this time.

