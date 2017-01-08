× 2017 Indiana State Fair Queen crowned

INDIANAPOLIS — A new queen will reign over the 2017 Indiana State Fair.

20-year-old Becca Lax, Miss Vanderburgh County, was crowned Sunday at the conclusion of the two-day State Fair Queen Pagaent.

Becca is a 2016 graduate of F J Reitz High School. She is a freshman at Purdue University where she is studying aviation.

She has been involved in 4-H activities for over 10 years in the Scott Achievers Club. She is the daughter of Robin King Lax and Rodney Lax.

First runner-up is Gabi Reese from Boone County, second runner-up is Sydney Dobson from Jasper County, third runner-up is Ashley Fritz from Hancock County, and fourth runner-up is Kaylee Gray from Pike County.

Miss Congeniality is Sophi Schultz, Allen County.

The 2017 State Fair will be held August 4 – 20.