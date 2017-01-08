4 killed in Jerusalem after vehicle plows into group of soldiers; believed to be act of terror

A truck plowed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four people and injuring at least 13, Israel’s emergency services said Sunday.

Three of the four killed were female soldiers, Israeli Education Minister Neftali Bennett said. The fourth person killed was a young man, but it was not immediately clear whether he was a soldier.

All of the slain victims were in their 20s.

“A group had gotten off the bus and were getting organized with their bags when the terrorist took the opportunity, ramming his truck into the group,” Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

“Then he in fact reversed and tried to ram them again until shots were fired, and the terrorist was shot and killed at the scene.”

Hamas, the militant fundamentalist Islamic organization, praised the attacker on Twitter.

“We bless the courageous and heroic truck operation in Jerusalem,” the group tweeted. “It comes within the context of the normal response to the crimes of the Israeli occupation.”

All Jerusalem hospitals are treating victims injured in the truck attack, Rosenfeld said.

The attack happened on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem.